Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

SBRA opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.42 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

