Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

