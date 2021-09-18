Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

