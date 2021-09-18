Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

PRMW stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

