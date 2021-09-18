Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

