Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rises By 71.6%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,200 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,604.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

