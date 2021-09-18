Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISNPY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ISNPY opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

