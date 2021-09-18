LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

LNXSF opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

