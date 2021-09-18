BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 22,613 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
