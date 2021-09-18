BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.39

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 22,613 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

