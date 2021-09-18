Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.25

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 2069871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 45.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

