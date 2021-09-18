Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.98

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 25085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.