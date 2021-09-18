Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.18

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 739469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$685.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The company has a current ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.