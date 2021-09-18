Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CVE:CMC) shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,945,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,697,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.86, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13.

Get Cielo Waste Solutions alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Lionel Terry Robins sold 107,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$161,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,625.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.