DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.66

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

DRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $781.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 48.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 31.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

