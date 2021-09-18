Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.