Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

DVDCF opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.