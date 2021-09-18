Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 73.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,054.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DWMNF shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS DWMNF opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. Dowa has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

