Zacks: Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $77.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

