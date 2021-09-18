Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

