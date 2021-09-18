Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $155.00 at MKM Partners

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
