Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $155.00 at MKM Partners

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

