Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pendragon (LON:PDG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:PDG opened at GBX 19.60 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.26. Pendragon has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

