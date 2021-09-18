10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 85.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at $163.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $118.12 and a one year high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock valued at $24,604,061. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.