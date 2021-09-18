Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

ZH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $4,944,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at $7,649,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

