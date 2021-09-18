Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.