Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after purchasing an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 900,951 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

