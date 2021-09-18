Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

