Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on Anglo American and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Anglo American stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

