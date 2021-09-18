William Blair Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Oracle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Oracle has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.