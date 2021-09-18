Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

