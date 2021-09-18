Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

