Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

TM17 opened at GBX 720 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 795.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.71. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market cap of £946.61 million and a PE ratio of 42.86.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

