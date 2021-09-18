Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the August 15th total of 604,100 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $8.77 on Friday. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.13.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Takung Art during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Takung Art by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Takung Art by 17.2% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

