Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 171.5% from the August 15th total of 604,100 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $8.77 on Friday. Takung Art has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.13.
Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 205.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.
Takung Art Company Profile
Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.