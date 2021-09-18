Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $540.00 at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.23. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

