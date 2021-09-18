Circle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Circle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEXE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Circle Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Circle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Circle Entertainment

Circle Entertainment, Inc is a development stage company, which doesn’t have any business operations. The company was founded on June 15, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

