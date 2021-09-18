Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.49

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.49 and traded as high as C$30.46. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 4,401,835 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.98.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

