mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as low as C$6.62. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 105,300 shares traded.

MDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

