Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as high as C$3.13. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 264,993 shares changing hands.

GSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$342.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.66.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

