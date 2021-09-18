Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.73

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.91. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 259,887 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

