Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.42

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and traded as high as $83.36. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 2,944 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

