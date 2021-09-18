Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.53. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 30,800 shares traded.

Separately, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.