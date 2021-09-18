Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.53.

SNCY opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

