Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

