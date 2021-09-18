Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

FROG stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

