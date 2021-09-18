MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

