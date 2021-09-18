Canaccord Genuity Raises Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$0.70

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$222.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,222,350. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

