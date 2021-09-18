OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.25 and set an ouperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

OGC stock opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.28.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

