Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $135.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares in the company, valued at $11,945,367.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

