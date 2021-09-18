Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,339 shares of company stock worth $528,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

