Roth Capital Cuts Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $12.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tilray by 738.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

