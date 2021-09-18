Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Indonesia Energy stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.35. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indonesia Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Indonesia Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

