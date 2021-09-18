Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.19.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$41.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$43.10.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares in the company, valued at C$297,558,985.30. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.